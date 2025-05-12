Each 6th couple in Kazakhstan faces infertility

60% of young people infected with sexually transmitted diseases do not seek medical care, deputy head of the National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the Kazakh President Zhuldyzai Iskakova said.

The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry's research indicates that over 60% of young people with symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases do not seek medical care. Today, one in six couples in Kazakhstan experiences some form of infertility. According to the WHO, it poses a national security threat, she said.

She added that Kazakhstan allocates 1,000 quotas for treating infertility.

In 2021, Kazakhstan launched the Ansagan sabi (A long-awaited baby) program to provide annual quotas for IVF treatment.

