EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Giant baby weighing some 7 kg born in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent

    14:42, 7 April 2025

    A 41-year-old mother gave birth to a baby weighing a whopping 6 kg 700 grams in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Giant baby born in Shymkent
    Photo credit: t.me/otyrarkz

    The doctors said it is quite a rare case when a baby weighing as much as the average two-month-old is born naturally. The boy named Amirkhan and his mother are feeling good. To note, Amirkhan is her sixth child. 

    Babies born weighing more than four kg are considered larger than normal. Giant babies weigh more than 5kg.

    As earlier reported, a baby boy as big as a two-month-old was born at the city hospital in Rudny, Kostanay region, on January 15. 

    Society Women Children Healthcare Shymkent Kazakhstan Demography
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All