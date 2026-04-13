E-payments represent 85% of total retail payments in S. Arabia in 2025

The milestone reflects growth in national payment systems, with electronic transactions reaching 14.6 billion in 2025, compared with 12.6 billion in 2024.

SAMA attributed this progress to increased transaction volumes through the mada payment system, particularly across point-of-sale and e-commerce transactions, alongside growth in other national payment systems.

The increase reflects the continued expansion of electronic payment adoption and its growing role in daily transactions.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has seen rapid growth in the use of electronic payment methods, supported by initiatives led by SAMA in collaboration with the financial sector to expand payment options and develop the payments industry.

These efforts align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to reduce reliance on cash and advance digital payments.

SAMA said it will continue to expand payment options and enhance national payment infrastructure to support economic activity.

Previously, it was reported the Saudi Tourism Authority and Expo 2030 Riyadh signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in promoting tourism to Saudi Arabia and attracting visitors to Expo 2030 Riyadh.