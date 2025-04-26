E Kazakhstan police use drones to monitor traffic violations

Drones have been actively used on road sections lacking surveillance cameras, particularly along tourist routes during the summer months since last year.

According to the East Kazakhstan Police Department, they currently have 10 drones in their fleet.

"All of them are used on high-accident rural roads. In February of this year, we submitted a budget request to local authorities to purchase 10 more drones," said Rifkhat Taufikov, Deputy Head of the East Kazakhstan Police Department.

Photo credit: The East Kazakhstan Police Department

Since the start of 2024, drones have recorded nearly 30 serious traffic violations, with around ten drivers already facing consequences, surpassing last year's figures for the same period.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles help capture violations like crossing into the oncoming lane and other dangerous maneuvers that threaten road safety. Drones enable a quick response to violations in hard-to-reach and high-risk areas," said Rifkhat Taufikov.

