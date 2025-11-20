E Kazakhstan opens 10 new schools and develops modern medical cluster

Saktaganov added that another 600-seat school is being built in Ridder by Kazzinc as part of the company’s social responsibility commitments.

“Vocational education in the region is evolving in step with labor market needs. Today, specialists are being trained in new fields such as unmanned systems, logistics, aircraft maintenance and repair, water transport, and emergency response,” the akim noted.

Healthcare services and infrastructure are also being upgraded in a systematic way. As part of the national project, new medical facilities are being built in 36 rural settlements.

“A modern outpatient clinic designed to serve 150 patients per shift has opened in Ulan district. In Ridder, construction of a new hospital complex is nearing completion. In Oskemen, work is underway to establish a modern medical cluster that will unite the Mother and Child Center and the Hematology Center, and will also include a 300-bed multidisciplinary hospital,” Saktaganov said.

The region is also establishing a Nephrology Center through a public–private partnership. This year, 118 medical specialists have undergone professional development training, with 72 of them studying at top medical centers in Türkiye, Israel, Germany, China, and other countries.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the East Kazakhstan region is building two new airports - in Zaisan and Katon-Karagay.