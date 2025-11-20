Construction of two new airports progresses in East Kazakhstan

“Runways and taxiways have already been built at the facilities, and construction of aprons and terminals is currently underway. This work is set to be completed by the end of the year,” said Saktaganov at a briefing in the Central Communications Office.

He added that Kazaeronavigation, the project vendor, is purchasing and assembling the necessary equipment.

“I believe that the airports will start receiving the first aircraft by the beginning of the next tourist season, in April-May,” he noted.

The governor emphasized that East Kazakhstan continues to modernize its transport, utilities, and energy systems, creating infrastructure that accelerates logistics and improves living and business conditions.

In 2024, the region launched international flights to Moscow and Novosibirsk and plans to launch a new route to China.

Meanwhile, modernization is underway at the Maikapchagai and Uba border checkpoints, as well as five railway stations. Preparations are also in progress for the launch of the Ust-Kamenogorsk - Almaty train service.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that grain and oilseed production in the East Kazakhstan region increased by 101.5% and 107% respectively.