E Kazakhstan impresses ITB Berlin visitors with traditional foods
At the international tourism exhibition ITB Berlin, a delegation from East Kazakhstan region showcased the region’s tourism potential alongside its local gastronomic products. The offerings were highly praised by tourism industry representatives and exhibition visitors, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the regional akimat.
Particular attention from guests was drawn to the traditional Kazakh product kurt (dried fermented cheese) produced by the company Bagration, as well as irimshik (soft curd cheese), zhent (sweet millet dessert), honey wine from the company Medovaya Marka, and a range of pant-based and honey products. Visitors showed keen interest in the offerings, tasting them and noting their distinctive flavor and natural quality.
The showcased products vividly demonstrated the natural richness of East Kazakhstan and its culinary traditions. According to exhibition guests, the gastronomic presentation helped create an even more vivid impression of the region.
Participation in the exhibition became an important platform for promoting regional brands, establishing new partnerships and presenting East Kazakhstan as a unique tourist destination at the international level.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty has become Kazakhstan’s unstoppable tourism magnet.