E Kazakhstan develops into year-round tourist destination

According to him, tourism is becoming one of the main drivers of the regional economy, with a focus on four promising areas: wellness tourism in Katon-Karagay, eco-tourism in Markakol natural reserve, ski tourism in Ridder, and weekend tourism in Oskemen and its surrounding areas.

“Early winters and abundant snowfall provide ideal conditions for developing the ski industry in the region. We plan to construct the year-round Anatau ski complex near Ridder, which will serve as a hub for mountain tourism and athlete training,” the akim said.

The development of tourism infrastructure is further supported by international partners. Hotel operator Pana Asia intends to construct modern hotels that fully meet global standards.

Medical tourism is also on the rise, with comprehensive check-up programs available at the Oncology and Surgery Center in Oskemen. Saktaganov noted that while similar services cost $5,000–10,000 in South Korea, they are priced at about $500 in East Kazakhstan.

The region’s growing tourism is further boosted by major cultural events, including AltaiFest and the Shygys Salburyny international festival, which this year gathered 148 eagle hunters from Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Spain, Hungary, Mongolia, and Kyrgyzstan. The vibrant festival drew more than 10,000 spectators.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, the East Kazakhstan is set to launch 15 new projects worth 55 billion tenge.