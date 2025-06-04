EN
    Netherlands: Schoof announces resignation as PM

    13:10, 4 June 2025

    The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, has resigned. Schoof himself announced this at a press conference, and he will remain at the helm of the executive to handle current affairs, Agenzia Nova reports.

    Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof
    Photo credit: Agenzia Nova

    “With the Party for Freedom (Pvv) leaving the majority, there is not enough support for the government in parliament,” Schoof explained.

    The resigning prime minister accused the PVV leader, Geert Wilders, speaking of his abandonment of the majority as an “irresponsible and unnecessary” gesture.

    Earlier, it was reported that Japan farm minister has resigned over controversial gifted rice gaffe.

