Netherlands: Schoof announces resignation as PM
13:10, 4 June 2025
The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, has resigned. Schoof himself announced this at a press conference, and he will remain at the helm of the executive to handle current affairs, Agenzia Nova reports.
“With the Party for Freedom (Pvv) leaving the majority, there is not enough support for the government in parliament,” Schoof explained.
The resigning prime minister accused the PVV leader, Geert Wilders, speaking of his abandonment of the majority as an “irresponsible and unnecessary” gesture.
