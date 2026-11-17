The plans could see selected supermarkets transformed into emergency supply points, allowing residents to obtain essential food products even if normal distribution networks, electricity supplies and digital payment systems become unavailable.

What is the ‘black phase’?

The scenario represents one of the most severe disruptions considered in the Netherlands’ emergency preparedness planning. It includes situations in which widespread power failures, cyberattacks or military conflict could bring ordinary food distribution systems to a halt.

According to BeveiligingNieuws, the Dutch supermarket sector is working on a network of emergency stores that could continue operating under such conditions.

The Netherlands has approximately 4,500 supermarkets. Under the proposed arrangements, selected locations would serve as emergency supply points, with the aim of ensuring that residents could reach one within 15 minutes by car or 30 minutes by bicycle.

These stores would offer a limited selection of essential products rather than their usual assortment.

One of the main challenges is electricity. Most supermarkets rely on power for refrigeration, lighting, payment terminals, and automated systems, while backup generators are not widely available.

The emergency plan would therefore require investment in alternative power supplies and arrangements allowing stores to operate when digital infrastructure fails.

Cooperation between competing supermarket chains is another priority, as differences between their logistics and computer systems could complicate the redistribution of food during a crisis.

Government and supermarkets develop national crisis plan

The preparations are part of a broader initiative involving the Dutch government and the Central Bureau for Food Trade (CBL), which represents the country’s supermarket and food service sectors.

In an official statement, CBL confirmed that the industry is working with government authorities to strengthen the resilience of the national food supply system.

The initiative considers emergencies ranging from local disruptions to large-scale disasters and war.

According to the association, maintaining food availability during a crisis requires coordinated action involving retailers, suppliers, logistics companies and public authorities.

However, several practical questions remain unresolved, including how emergency supermarkets would be financed, which products they should stock and how supplies would be transported if existing distribution systems were disrupted.

Researchers at Radboud University have warned that supermarket shelves could become empty within two to three days following a serious disruption to food distribution.

In September 2026, the researchers recommended that households maintain enough food supplies for eight days rather than the commonly advised three days.

The findings underscore the importance of emergency stockpiles and alternative distribution arrangements.

For now, the proposed emergency supermarket network remains a preparedness initiative rather than a response to an imminent nationwide crisis. Its purpose is to ensure that essential food supplies remain accessible even if the systems supporting everyday life are severely disrupted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a cyberattack has disrupted refrigeration systems at hundreds of supermarkets across France, including stores operated by Coopérative U, Intermarché and Carrefour.