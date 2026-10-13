Cyberattack hits fridges at French supermarkets

Coopérative U chief Dominique Schelcher said on X that the attack on refrigeration equipment at several stores in the chain began overnight on October 11 to 12. He said staff were working with refrigeration specialists to restore the systems as quickly as possible.

“Targeting equipment essential to the preservation of fresh products and to the food supply of the French people is of extreme gravity and is unprecedented. It is unacceptable,” he said.

According to Le Parisien, as of October 12, disruptions had been reported at 150 to 200 Intermarché stores and fewer than 100 Coopérative U outlets. Carrefour confirmed to the newspaper that 80 of its supermarkets had been affected. The temperature disruptions caused fresh and frozen food to spoil.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation, which has been assigned to France’s anti-cybercrime office (OFAC).

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu also instructed the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) to address the incident. Specialists are identifying other companies that may be at risk to alert them and provide guidance.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Italian Foreign Ministry’s website had been targeted in a cyberattack.