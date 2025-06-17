Dutch gov't unveils guidelines to limit smartphone, social media use among children

The Guidelines for Healthy and Responsible Screen and Social Media Use recommend that children under the age of 15 avoid using social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Additionally, it advises that smartphone use should not begin until the final year of primary school, typically around ages 11 to 12.

The guidelines were introduced by State Secretary for Youth, Prevention and Sport Vincent Karremans, who warned of the growing risks linked to excessive screen exposure.

"Social media can be fun and connecting, but its addictive nature also has a significant dark side," Karremans said. "Nearly 13 percent of young people are at risk of problematic social media use."

The guidelines provide age-specific recommendations for parents and educators. For children under two years old, screen exposure is entirely discouraged. For adolescents aged 12 and above, daily screen time should be limited to no more than three hours.

Although the guidelines are not legally binding, the government plans to launch a nationwide awareness campaign later this summer to support parents in navigating the digital environment with their children.

The publication follows growing concern among Dutch parents and experts. In May, the parents of more than 30,000 children, through the organization Smartphonevrij Opgroeien Nederland (Growing Up Smartphone-Free Netherlands), sent an open letter to the government urging the introduction of clear age limits on children's use of smartphones and social media. The letter was endorsed by over 3,000 experts and professionals in medicine and education.

In addition to releasing the guidelines, the Dutch government is calling for greater European cooperation, urging efforts to strengthen digital legislation-particularly through effective implementation of the Digital Services Act (DSA).

It is also advocating for uniform age standards for social media use across Europe, in order to simplify compliance and enhance enforcement.

Earlier it was reported that Italy bans cellphone use in high schools during education hours.