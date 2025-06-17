Italy bans cellphone use in high schools during education hours

Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara signed the directive, which expands a previous regulation prohibiting cellphone use during lessons and school hours in primary schools to now cover high school students as well, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

"This measure has become urgent. It can no longer be postponed, given the negative impact of excessive or improper use of smartphones on adolescents’ health, well-being, and academic performance, as clearly shown by scientific studies," Valditara said in a statement.

He added that an increasing number of studies and international organizations have highlighted the need for policies to counter "alarming trends."

Under the directive, cellphone use will remain permitted only in exceptional cases, such as when they serve as assistive tools for students with disabilities or specific learning difficulties, or when justified by personal needs.

Use of cellphones will also be allowed within the framework of the school curriculum, particularly in technical education programs focused on information and communication technologies.

Valditara had previously issued a directive in July 2024 banning the use of cellphones in primary and middle schools during lessons and throughout the school day, effective from the 2024-2025 academic year.

