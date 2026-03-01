Dushanbe Water Conference to serve as preparatory process for UN Water Conference 2026

According to the Secretariat of the Dushanbe Water Process, the event will build upon relevant global and regional initiatives, including the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development, the UN Ocean Conference 2025 and the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Summit of the Future 2024.

Besides, it will also rely upon recent sessions of the Conferences of the Parties to the three Rio Conventions (UNFCCC, UNCCD, CBD), the UN Food Systems Summit Review, the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4), the New Urban Development Agenda adopted at Habitat III and the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, G20 Water Dialogues and the High-Level International Conference on Glacier Preservation.

As written before, EU set to strengthen cooperation with Tajikistan in energy and water resources.