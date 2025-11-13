Dushanbe unveils Water Diplomacy Center

According to the ministry, the launch of the center marks the 25th anniversary of the first major water-related initiative by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, specifically, the proclamation of 2003 as the International Year of Freshwater, which was unanimously adopted at the 55th session of the UN general Assembly in 2000.

Photo credit: Khovar

Minister Muhriddin underscored the importance of President Rahmon’s initiatives in advancing the global water agenda and fostering water diplomacy. He noted that the establishment of the science and education-oriented center is both timely and vital.

