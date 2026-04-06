Dushanbe to welcome International Symposium on Aryan Civilization in October 2026

The event will bring together scientists and researchers from Europe, Asia and the Middle East, according to Askarali Rajabov, an art historian and head of the Department of Art History at the Institute of History, Archaeology and Ethnology named after A. Donish of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan.

Participants are expected to discuss a range of issues related to the study and legacy of Aryan civilization.

The symposium is being organized following instructions from President Emomali Rahmon, who in his annual address to parliament called on the government and Dushanbe authorities to take steps to establish a Center of Aryan Civilization in the capital.

Organizers noted that 2006 was declared the Year of Aryan Civilization in Tajikistan, marking a major cultural initiative aimed at reviving and promoting ancient heritage. The effort was seen as a significant step in strengthening national identity, supporting cultural and scientific development, and highlighting the historical importance of Aryan civilization in state cultural policy.

The upcoming symposium is expected to build on that initiative and contribute to the development of a new cultural project — the planned Center of Aryan Civilization in Dushanbe.

Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe would host a global forum to shape green transformation.