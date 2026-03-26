Dushanbe to host global forum to shape green transformation

The forum is being organized at the initiative of the International University of Tourism and Entrepreneurship of Tajikistan in coordination with the Government of Tajikistan.

The event will serve as a multilevel international platform bringing together government agencies, the scientific and academic community, the private sector, international organizations and youth to discuss sustainable development, the green economy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, innovation and smart solutions.

The program will include a rectors’ summit, international scientific and practical conferences on various topics, a youth environmental forum, a business forum, exhibitions of scientific and innovative projects, startup initiatives, Olympiads and competitions, as well as cultural and environmental events.

It will also highlight Tajikistan’s international initiatives in sustainable development, the green economy, artificial intelligence, water resource management and environmental protection that have received global recognition.

Participants are expected to include leaders and representatives of scientific and educational institutions, international and regional organizations, the diplomatic corps, research and analytical centers, businesses, media, the expert community, public organizations and youth groups.

The forum aims to strengthen international cooperation, promote joint scientific, educational and entrepreneurial projects, support youth and innovation, and enhance Tajikistan’s role as a regional and international center for sustainable development.

Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe is set to host the International Judo Grand Slam 2026.