Dushanbe to host SCO Youth Forum in 2026

Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda was the one to make the announcement at the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Moscow.

“To foster closer connections between our nations, I’m pleased to announce that in March 2026, Dushanbe will host the SCO Youth Forum, an important platform for expanding youth engagement and cooperation,” Prime Minister Rasulzoda said.

He emphasized Tajikistan’s strong commitment to advancing humanitarian collaboration among SCO countries, supporting initiatives such as the SCO Tourism Capital and the SCO Cultural Capital programs.

Rasulzoda also noted that Tajikistan will assume chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2026.

“Tajikistan’s focus will be on strategically advancing the organization’s economic agenda,” he added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tajikistan would assume the chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.