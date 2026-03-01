Dushanbe to host International Judo Grand Slam 2026

The competition is part of the International Judo Federation World Series and is considered one of the sport’s most prestigious events. It has repeatedly brought top judokas to the Tajik capital.

Athletes will compete for ranking points that are crucial for improving their positions in the federation’s world rankings.

The tournament will feature 14 weight categories - seven for men and seven for women - with winners and medalists in each category receiving cash prizes.

Officials say hosting international competitions in Tajikistan helps develop sports, improve athletes’ skills and showcase the country’s sporting potential on the global stage.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's judoka Nurkanat Seribayev wins the Grand Slam gold in Georgia.