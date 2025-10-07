Dushanbe to host CIS Summit

The event will be attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The CIS heads of state will discuss current issues on the international agenda, including regional and global security. Particular attention will be given to further deepening political dialogue, strengthening trade and economic cooperation, and expanding humanitarian and cultural collaboration within the Commonwealth.

Following the meeting, CIS leaders will sign important documents that will facilitate the further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in this multilateral format.

Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe is preparing to host CIS Heads of State Summit.