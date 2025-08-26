EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Dushanbe to host CIS Economic Council

    21:06, 26 August 2025

    Dushanbe will host the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on September 5, 2025, Khovar reports.

    CIS flags
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The council will be attended by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, as well as a representative of the CIS Executive Committee.

    It should be recalled that on November 29, 2024, during the regular meeting of the CIS Economic Council, Tajikistan took over the chairmanship of the Council for 2025 from the Russian Federation.

    Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe will also host the International Tourism Exhibition.

    CIS Tajikistan Upcoming Events
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All