Dushanbe to host CIS Economic Council

The council will be attended by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, as well as a representative of the CIS Executive Committee.

It should be recalled that on November 29, 2024, during the regular meeting of the CIS Economic Council, Tajikistan took over the chairmanship of the Council for 2025 from the Russian Federation.

Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe will also host the International Tourism Exhibition.