Dushanbe steps up preparations for major International Tourism Exhibition

On Tuesday, First Deputy Mayor of Dushanbe Bakhtiyor Sharifi chaired a meeting of the Organizing Committee to ensure the exhibition is delivered at the highest level. The meeting brought together deputy mayors, heads of municipal departments, senior officials from ministries and agencies, tourism industry leaders, and other stakeholders.

Officials reviewed preparations for DITE-2025, issuing specific instructions to ensure timely execution of the action plan and close coordination between all involved parties. The event will spotlight Tajikistan’s tourism potential and strengthen international partnerships.

Organized by the Executive Body of the State Authority of Dushanbe in cooperation with Somon Travel and development partners, DITE-2025 is expected to bring together over 200 tourism-related companies from Tajikistan and abroad, and attract more than 400 guests from across the region and beyond.

The exhibition will feature a wide range of participants, including sister and partner cities of Dushanbe, airlines, hotels, restaurants, wellness resorts, cultural heritage sites, and entertainment facilities. Highlights will include B2B meetings, the signing of new cooperation agreements, and professional training sessions for hospitality and tour guiding.

A mayoral decree signed on 7 July 2025 approved the event’s roadmap and confirmed the composition of the Organizing Committee. The exhibition aims to expand the regional tourism market, attract foreign investment, implement joint projects, and develop long-term tourism strategies.

The inaugural Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition, initiated by Mayor Rustam Emomali, was held from 25–27 September 2024 and was widely praised for its high organizational standards.

