EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Dushanbe to host Annual Tourism Exhibition

    21:13, 18 September 2025

    Following the success of the inaugural exhibition in 2024, the Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition will now be held annually as part of World Tourism Day celebrations, Khovar reports.

    Exhibition
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The first DITE brought together over 100 companies from 16 countries, and organizers say the exhibition will continue to attract international tourists, encourage investment, and strengthen cooperation with global tourism partners.

    Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe will play host to the CIS Economic Council.

    Tajikistan Central Asia Events Tourism
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All