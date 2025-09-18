Dushanbe to host Annual Tourism Exhibition
Following the success of the inaugural exhibition in 2024, the Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition will now be held annually as part of World Tourism Day celebrations, Khovar reports.
The first DITE brought together over 100 companies from 16 countries, and organizers say the exhibition will continue to attract international tourists, encourage investment, and strengthen cooperation with global tourism partners.
Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe will play host to the CIS Economic Council.