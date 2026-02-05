EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Dushanbe talks highlight future of Tajikistan-IOM cooperation

    04:23, 5 February 2026

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Aidibek Kalandar, held a meeting with the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Tajikistan, Viktor Lutenko, Khovar reports.

    Dushanbe talks highlight future of Tajikistan-IOM cooperation
    Photo credit: Khovar

    According to the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the current situation and prospects for the development of cooperation between Tajikistan and the IOM.

    Earlier, it was reported that Dimash Qudaibergen had been named the UN IOM Global Goodwill Ambassador.

    Tajikistan Migration Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All