Dushanbe talks highlight future of Tajikistan-IOM cooperation
04:23, 5 February 2026
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Aidibek Kalandar, held a meeting with the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Tajikistan, Viktor Lutenko, Khovar reports.
According to the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the current situation and prospects for the development of cooperation between Tajikistan and the IOM.
Earlier, it was reported that Dimash Qudaibergen had been named the UN IOM Global Goodwill Ambassador.