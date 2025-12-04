Dushanbe launches QR guide project to digitalize tourism

The initiative, approved by the mayor of Dushanbe, support the national program “Years of Digital Economy and Innovation – 2025-2030”.

The project aims to strengthen tourist infrastructure and provide residents, visitors, and international travelers with reliable information about Dushanbe’s cultural and historical landmarks.

The effort continues the long-term policy of the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to expand tourism, modernize infrastructure, and improve service quality. Mayor Rustami Emomali is also prioritizing the digital transformation of the capital and promoting its tourism potential.

As part of the project, marble plaques with QR codes are being installed at 45 cultural, historical, and tourist sites across the city. By scanning the codes, users will access the Dushanbe Travel portal, which offers text and audio information in Tajik, Russian and English. Chinese and Arabic will be added in the next phase.

The initiative is expected to boost digital tourism, showcase Dushanbe’s rich cultural heritage, and enhance the quality of tourist information services. Installation of QR guide plaques will continue through January 2026.

