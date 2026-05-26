Dushanbe hosts Water Festival
The capital of Tajikistan hosted a Water Festival as part of the 4th International Water Conference, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
It aims at raising awareness about the value of water as a vital resource and the importance of glaciers as key sources of clean drinking water.
Particular attention was given to the responsible use and preservation of water resources for future generations.
Water Festival— DushanbeWaterProcess (@DWaterProcess) May 25, 2026
Within the framework of the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018–2028, the Water Festival is taking place on 25 May 2026 at the Navruzgoh Cultural and Entertainment Park. The… pic.twitter.com/3sHDfbCJnj
The festival was held at the Navruzghoh cultural and entertainment park featuring exhibitions of traditional crafts and national dishes of Tajikistan and other countries and a concert program.
Diplomatic missions accredited in Dushanbe took an active part in the event showcasing their national culture, cuisine, and traditions.
As written before, the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the Decade of Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028” will take place in Dushanbe from May 25 to 28. It will gather more than 2,500 delegates from over 30 countries.