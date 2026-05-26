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    Dushanbe hosts Water Festival

    08:35, 26 May 2026

    The capital of Tajikistan hosted a Water Festival as part of the 4th International Water Conference, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Dushanbe hosts Water Festival
    Photo credit: Kazinform
    Dushanbe hosts Water Festival
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    It aims at raising awareness about the value of water as a vital resource and the importance of glaciers as key sources of clean drinking water.

    Dushanbe hosts Water Festival
    Photo credit: Kazinform
    Dushanbe hosts Water Festival
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Particular attention was given to the responsible use and preservation of water resources for future generations.

    Dushanbe hosts Water Festival
    Photo credit: Kazinform
    Dushanbe hosts Water Festival
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The festival was held at the Navruzghoh cultural and entertainment park featuring exhibitions of traditional crafts and national dishes of Tajikistan and other countries and a concert program.

    Dushanbe hosts Water Festival
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Diplomatic missions accredited in Dushanbe took an active part in the event showcasing their national culture, cuisine, and traditions.

    Dushanbe hosts Water Festival
    Photo credit: Kazinform
    Dushanbe hosts Water Festival
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    As written before, the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the Decade of Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028” will take place in Dushanbe from May 25 to 28. It will gather more than 2,500 delegates from over 30 countries.

    Tajikistan Central Asia Water resources Events Exhibition Ecology Water shortage Glaciers Environment
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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