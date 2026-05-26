Dushanbe hosts Water Festival

Photo credit: Kazinform

It aims at raising awareness about the value of water as a vital resource and the importance of glaciers as key sources of clean drinking water.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Photo credit: Kazinform

Particular attention was given to the responsible use and preservation of water resources for future generations.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Photo credit: Kazinform

Water Festival



Within the framework of the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018–2028, the Water Festival is taking place on 25 May 2026 at the Navruzgoh Cultural and Entertainment Park. The… pic.twitter.com/3sHDfbCJnj — DushanbeWaterProcess (@DWaterProcess) May 25, 2026

The festival was held at the Navruzghoh cultural and entertainment park featuring exhibitions of traditional crafts and national dishes of Tajikistan and other countries and a concert program.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Diplomatic missions accredited in Dushanbe took an active part in the event showcasing their national culture, cuisine, and traditions.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Photo credit: Kazinform

As written before, the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the Decade of Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028” will take place in Dushanbe from May 25 to 28. It will gather more than 2,500 delegates from over 30 countries.