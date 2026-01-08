Uzbekistan, Tajikistan launch a pilot project of a multimodal transport corridor

The parties are considering jointly launching shipments to China via the new China – Tajikistan – Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Türkiye – Europe multimodal corridor. Permits for international cargo transportation will be issued electronically.

The transport corridor was first presented in 2022 in Dushanbe at the International Logistics Development Conference.

In addition, measures have been agreed to increase the capacity of the Jartepa – Sarazm border crossing located in Urgut district of Samarkand region on the Uzbek-Tajik border. A new logistics center is planned near the checkpoint to serve up to 100 trucks per day.

It also provides for the construction of a diagnostic center capable of receiving 150-200 people per day and a shopping complex for 800 entrepreneurs. Tajikistan citizens will be able to access commercial and medical services without passing through passport control or completing additional documentation.

Additionally, the relevant commission considered the possibility of increasing the number of permit forms for international road transport and their subsequent conversion to electronic format.

