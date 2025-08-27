Dushanbe explores Astana's experience in building modern infrastructure, logistics facilities

The sides discussed the state and prospects for expansion of cooperation between twin cities and capitals of two countries - Dushanbe and Astana.

It was noted that strategic partnership and allied relations with Kazakhstan remains one of priority areas of Tajikistan’s foreign policy.

The Tajik side hailed progress and success of Astana as a political, cultural and research center of Kazakhstan in sustainable development and improvement of the people’s life.

The sides had an in-depth discussion on expansion of twin-city relations and development of cooperation in economy, investment, culture, education, technologies, youth affairs, sport and tourism.

The Tajik side expressed interest in Astana’s experience in construction of modern infrastructure and logistics facilities, ensuring public order and organization of mass events.

The parties also exchanged experience in sustainable development, urban digitalization, transport infrastructure, ecology, landscaping and energy conservation.

Earlier, Chairman of the Majlisi Milli of the Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali had a meeting the Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Yerlan Koshanov.