Dushanbe Airport to increase annual capacity to 8.5mn passengers

The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months. Hundreds of qualified specialists are expected to be involved in the work, and the new facility will be built to meet modern international standards.

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon laid the symbolic foundation stone for the new terminal.

During the ceremony, Rahmon instructed airport managers and other responsible officials to ensure high-quality construction and complete the project and commission the terminal within the designated timeframe.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan launched the construction of Central Asia’s tallest skyscraper.