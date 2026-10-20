Dubai’s Expo City teams up with Disney+ to bring the magic of holiday season

Now in its fifth edition, Winter City promises visitors exceptional, one-of-a-kind experiences and activations crafted in collaboration with Disney+. Families can experience a lifetime of great stories from Disney+, brought to life through dedicated themed zones inspired by some of the world’s most beloved stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and beyond, including festive favorites like Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, 20th Century Studios’ Home Alone and more.

Running from 11 – 31 December under Al Wasl Season, the leading winter event will also bring back its popular attractions that families know and love about Winter City, from snow falling beneath Al Wasl Dome and children sending their letters to Santa, to complimentary meet-and-greets with Santa and Mrs Claus, spectacular state-of-the-art projections across the iconic Al Wasl Dome, and plenty more festive surprises to make every visit memorable, reinforcing its position as one of the top winter destinations not only in the UAE, but also the wider region.

Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director – Events and Experiences at Expo City Dubai, said: “Winter City has always been our happy place. It’s where families come together, and, for a few hours, everyone becomes a child again. This year, we’re adding a whole new chapter. With Disney+, families can journey from the world of Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Frozen to Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, 20th Century Studios’ Home Alone and Marvel Studios, while still enjoying everything they love about Winter City. We wanted to create a place where the magic of the holidays and the stories we love can exist side by side, and where families leave with a story that belongs entirely to them. What excites me most is that every family will experience Winter City differently. They might arrive for a favourite story and find something entirely new along the way. That’s the spirit behind ‘Once upon a holiday…’; we don’t just want our visitors to watch the story, we want them to be part of it.”

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Flydubai launched direct cargo flights between Almaty and Dubai.