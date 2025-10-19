Dubai unveils AI-powered trackless tram

The innovation was presented by the city’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) as part of a showcase of cutting-edge transport technologies aimed at redefining urban mobility, according to Tabnak, a partner of TV BRICS.



The AI tram operates autonomously without traditional rail infrastructure, using advanced artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) systems to navigate designated routes. The technology promises to reduce congestion, improve transport efficiency, and enhance overall quality of life in the city.



The trackless tram is one of 11 smart transport initiatives introduced by the RTA at this year’s GITEX. Authorities highlighted that it forms part of the city’s broader vision to become a global leader in smart mobility and innovation-driven infrastructure.



