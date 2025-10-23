Dubai to host Regenerative Medicine Conference 2025

The summit will highlight Abu Dhabi Biobank’s growing role in supporting regenerative research through cord-blood stem cells and will assemble local and global experts in regenerative medicine, stem-cell science and translational research to explore how cellular therapies are shaping the future of healthcare.

The event brings together regional and global subject matter experts to discuss fascinating applications of cellular research, mitochondrial medicine, functional medicine, laser application with stem cells and innovative approaches in treating aesthetic disorders, hormonal optimisation, degenerative joint disease, and brain diseases.

“Cord blood stem cells have moved well beyond their early use in blood and immune disorders and are increasingly becoming critical to the next generation of regenerative medicine. Since its inception in 2024, Abu Dhabi Biobank has been at the forefront of preserving research-grade cord blood samples to enable their use in therapeutics aiming to improve the health of our community in the UAE and beyond," said Paul Downey, General Manager, Abu Dhabi Biobank.

Dr. Hisham Hakim, Congress Chairman and Chairman, American Spine Centre, said, “By ensuring ethically sourced, clinically viable cord-blood stem cells are accessible for research and treatment, the Abu Dhabi Biobank is connecting discovery with delivery. Its contribution enables true translation of science into practice for academicians and practicing healthcare professionals.”

As reported earlier, Dubai unveiled an AI-powered trackless tram.