Dubai builds first commercial air taxi vertiport

The new facility is located near Dubai International Airport and covers an area of about 3,000 square meters.

The four-story building includes two dedicated takeoff and landing pads for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, as well as a parking area.

The station will be able to serve up to 170,000 passengers per year. Commercial air taxi operations are scheduled to begin by the end of 2026.

The project is part of a broader urban air mobility initiative, with an initial plan to develop a network of four vertiports located at the airport, in the city center, on Palm Jumeirah, and in Dubai Marina.

The new system is expected to significantly cut travel time across the city, with a flight from the airport to Palm Jumeirah taking about 10 minutes, compared to around 45 minutes by car.

The complex is equipped with modern infrastructure, including charging stations for electric aircraft and a two-level parking facility.

Dubai authorities describe the project as “first of its kind,” highlighting its role in shaping a sustainable and high-tech transport system of the future.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that innovative technical solutions have been introduced on national highways in Almaty region to improve road safety and reduce traffic accidents.