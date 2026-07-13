Dubai sets world record for lowest power outages

DEWA recorded the world’s lowest customer minutes lost for electricity, averaging just 0.82 minutes (49 seconds) per customer annually, and the lowest electricity transmission and distribution network losses at 2%. Water network losses reached 4.4%, among the lowest rates globally. The reliability and availability of Dubai’s power system exceeded 99.99%.

This achievement is supported by advanced smart technologies, including the Automatic Smart Grid Restoration System, which isolates affected feeders and restores service automatically without human intervention, ensuring uninterrupted service around the clock.

The Dubai-It, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, provides a practical framework that affirms ambition has no value without execution, and that rapid, meticulous achievement is the true benchmark of success.

The Dubai-It approach is reflected in the projects and initiatives of Dubai’s institutions, where ambition is translated into tangible achievements and excellence is measured by speed of execution and quality of performance.

In this context, DEWA provides a practical model of this philosophy, transforming vision into world-class infrastructure, ideas into pioneering projects and results into globally leading achievements and performance indicators.

“The Dubai-It initiative is a renewed testament to Dubai’s limitless ambition. Whenever we believe that we have reached the summit, the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, open wider horizons, emphasising that development is a continuous journey.

At DEWA, we translate this vision into transformational projects and measurable outcomes, where time creates opportunities, ideas energise progress and every achievement becomes the foundation for even greater accomplishments,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“At DEWA, we adopt an integrated operational framework that combines clear vision, proactive planning, meticulous execution and strategic partnerships to ensure measurable outcomes in the energy and water sectors. We continue to implement projects that go beyond meeting Dubai’s current demands to anticipating the needs of rapid economic and population growth, enhancing the emirate’s future readiness and consolidating its position as a global hub for sustainability,” added Al Tayer.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is one of the most prominent examples of the Dubai-It approach in the energy sector, transforming an ambitious vision into the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the independent power producer (IPP) model. The solar park’s total production capacity has reached 3,860MW and will exceed 8,000MW by 2030, surpassing the initial target of 5,000MW. This reflects Dubai’s ability to continuously raise the bar of ambition and transform plans into achievements that exceed expectations.

The fourth phase of the solar park serves as a global model for innovation, combining photovoltaic (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies, and has secured four Guinness World Records. Meanwhile, the seventh phase further strengthens Dubai’s clean energy ecosystem through additional clean energy capacity and advanced energy storage solutions.

The IPP model adopted by DEWA to develop the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park represents one of the most successful applications of the Dubai-It approach. It has transformed public-private partnerships into a key driver for accelerating project implementation, enhancing economic efficiency and attracting global investment.

The model has strengthened investor confidence and attracted substantial investments from international developers and financial institutions, creating a highly competitive environment that has contributed to lowering the cost of renewable energy technologies worldwide and accelerating the deployment of clean energy projects.

Accordingly, Dubai’s experience has not only generated local cost savings but has also established new global benchmarks for solar energy costs, positively influencing the global transition towards sustainable energy.

Today, clean energy accounts for more than 21.5% of Dubai’s energy mix and is projected to reach 36% by 2030, supporting Dubai’s long-term ambition of achieving 100% clean energy production capacity by 2050.

The approach of meticulous execution is also reflected in the Hatta Hydroelectric Power Plant, the first project of its kind in the GCC region. The 250MW plant has a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours and a lifespan of up to 80 years.

At the same time, DEWA continues to diversify energy sources through a balanced portfolio that includes solar power, CSP, battery energy storage technologies and green hydrogen. These initiatives support the development of a more resilient, sustainable and future-ready energy ecosystem.

DEWA is investing AED 7 billion in its Smart Grid Strategy through to 2035. The strategy comprises six key themes and 19 enablers designed to enhance the efficiency of electricity transmission and distribution, reduce losses and optimise load management. DEWA also leverages artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies to predict and manage risks, accelerate response times and ensure service continuity.

One of DEWA’s flagship AI-powered services is Rammas, its virtual employee supported by generative AI. Since its launch in 2017 and until mid-June 2026, Rammas has handled more than 13 million inquiries across DEWA’s communication channels.

This integrated framework demonstrates that DEWA goes beyond developing and operating infrastructure projects to creating innovative operational, investment and technological models that serve as global benchmarks.

From renewable energy and water security to digital transformation and strategic partnerships, DEWA provides a practical model of the Dubai-It approach by transforming vision into action, plans into reality and achievements into sustainable impact. Through this approach, DEWA continues to strengthen its position as a global benchmark for utilities and a key contributor to shaping Dubai’s sustainable future.

Earlier, it was reported that Dubai had rolled out the first hydrogen-powered taxi.