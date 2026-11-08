Dubai Media Council, Consulate General of Kazakhstan bring Kazakh stories to Dubai screens

Held to mark Kazakhstan’s Republic Day, the Film Week opened on 6 November and runs until 8 November at Reel Cinemas, The Dubai Mall.

From a musical tribute to one of Kazakhstan’s most celebrated composers to an inspiring story of sporting ambition and resilience, the films screened at the event offered audiences a window into the country’s culture and storytelling.

Kazakhstan Film Week opened with a VIP screening attended by Almaz Tasbolat, Consul-General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Media Development Sector at Dubai Media Council; Samr Al Marzooqi, Film Commissioner at the Dubai Films and Games Commission; and Sanat Shapashov, director and producer of ‘Baqyt Qushagynda’, alongside other distinguished guests and partners.

The support for the organisation of Kazakhstan Film Week underscores Dubai Media Council’s commitment to building a media sector where Dubai’s diverse communities can share their cultural heritage, connect with Emirati society and find common ground through storytelling.

The initiative also supports the Council’s efforts to bring world cinema to Dubai’s screens and forge lasting cultural and creative partnerships.

Almaz Tasbolat, Consul-General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said, “On 25th October, Kazakhstan celebrated Republic Day, a national holiday that reflects our country’s history, identity and commitment to building a strong and prosperous future. We are marking this important occasion in Dubai through Kazakhstan Film Week, inviting audiences to discover our country through the stories, music and characters brought to life on screen. The films in this programme offer a glimpse of Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage, as well as the experiences and aspirations of its people today.

“We are sincerely grateful to Dubai Media Council for organising Kazakhstan Film Week with us, and we thank our partners and supporters for helping make this event possible. We believe that cultural initiatives such as this create meaningful opportunities for the people of our two countries to learn more about one another and to come closer together.”

Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Media Development Sector at Dubai Media Council, said, “Kazakhstan Film Week reflects the power of cinema to bring people together and to share the stories that shape a nation’s identity. Dubai is home to communities from across the world, and initiatives such as Dubai Cinema Nights give the stories a platform to celebrate with the wider community. We are proud to support the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in marking this national occasion, and we look forward to continuing our cooperation.”

Samr Al Marzooqi, Film Commissioner at the Dubai Films and Games Commission, said, “Great cinema deserves to be shared, and Kazakhstan Film Week brings the stories, music and talent of Kazakh cinema to Dubai’s screens. Welcoming the filmmakers behind these works reflects the Council’s commitment to connecting with film industries around the world, and to showing filmmakers everywhere that Dubai is a city where their work finds an audience and their next production can find a supportive home.”

The programme opened with ‘Baqyt Qushagynda’ (In the Embrace of Happiness), a 2025 film by Sanat Shapashov and the first Kazakh language jukebox musical, based on the songs of legendary composer Shamshi Kaldayakov.

The film follows Bakhyt, a young man with several degrees but no job, who moves with his family from Arys to Astana and finds love while working as personal assistant to the head of an influential oil holding company, until fate presents him with a choice between love and life.

‘Baqyt Qushagynda’ returns for a free community screening today (7 November), followed tomorrow (8 November), by the award winning sports drama ‘Alga’ (The Start), directed by Yernar Nurgaliyev.

The film follows two brothers who turn to crime after the tragic death of their father, until a visiting athletics coach offers them a path out. It has won awards at Luleå, Paladino d’Oro, the Barcelona Indie Awards and the International Sports Film Festival in Iran.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and UAE discussed bilateral cooperation.