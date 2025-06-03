Dubai Fitness Challenger to take place in November

The committee also unveiled a bold, refreshed brand identity, which celebrates its transformative impact on the city’s health and wellbeing. The announcement was made at a special gathering held to thank the government entities, schools, corporate entities, partners, fitness establishments and local communities that have helped make the annual event a resounding success.

Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, began the ceremony with gratitude for every individual, organisation, government partner and stakeholder who has helped shape the success of DFC, noting that more than 13 million people have taken part over eight editions.

Launched in 2017 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the DFC embodies his vision to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities.

Driven by this visionary leadership, the initiative’s ongoing success supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing the city’s position as a global leader in both business and lifestyle.

Commenting on the impact of DFC, he said, “With 2025 declared the Year of Community in the UAE, I am confident that this year’s edition will once again unite friends, families, and organisations in the shared pursuit of a healthier, more active lifestyle.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said the Dubai Fitness Challenge has played a key role in encouraging healthier lifestyles and advancing the D33 Agenda’s vision of making Dubai the best place to live, work, and visit. He added that the initiative’s refreshed brand reflects its dynamic spirit and ongoing impact, as it continues to enhance well-being and strengthen Dubai’s global standing.

Alongside the refreshed brand, the 2025 highlight calendar was revealed, featuring 30 days of free and inclusive fitness events, fitness villages, community hubs, classes, and activities.

This year’s Challenge will feature a brand new flagship event: Dubai Yoga, which will bring the 30-day Challenge to a close with a sunset yoga session on 30th November.

Returning events include the Dubai Ride, presented by DP World on 2nd November; Dubai Stand-Up Paddle on 8th-9th November; and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, on 23rd November.

The 2024 edition saw a record-breaking 2,735,158 participants - a 14 percent increase from 2023. Data from 2024 highlights DFC’s lasting impact: 18 percent of participants reported improved physical fitness, 15 percent noted enhanced psychological wellbeing, and 14 percent experienced greater self-esteem and reduced anxiety.

Earlier, it was reported that one billion arats of diamonds has been traded through Dubai in past five years.