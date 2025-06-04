Dubai Future Academy launches courses on foresight, AI, leadership

The courses are scheduled to run throughout the year, and they are aligned with DFF’s efforts in preparing future leaders to shape a more resilient, future-ready society, and empower talent with the skills needed to thrive in a fast-changing world.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said, “These programmes reflect Dubai’s long-standing commitment to equipping individuals and institutions with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate disruption, embrace innovation, and design the future. The Dubai Future Academy remains a key pillar in preparing our talent for the opportunities ahead – across sectors, disciplines, and borders.”

The academy welcomes participants across the spectrum of executive, leadership, and strategic roles, including C-suite leaders, policymakers, directors, decision-makers, and mid-to-senior professionals, and individuals seeking to upskill in strategy, innovation, foresight, and AI.

These specialised courses cover a wide range of disciplines, including scenario planning, AI productivity tools, innovation, leadership resilience, and strategy transformation. Delivered in partnership with world-class institutions and subject-matter experts, where each course is designed to empower participants with hands-on insights and practical tools for immediate implementation.

From June onwards, the 2025 courses include Foresight Leadership (16–17 June), Future-Proofing Innovation (22–24 September), AI Workplace (7–8 October), Futures Thinking (24–25 November), and Innovation Foresight (8–10 December).

Each course is built on the Academy’s three core pillars—Futures Literacy, Futures Technologies, and Futures Methodologies—covering skills such as scenario-building, systems thinking, AI applications, and leadership development. Participants will emerge from the programs with a mix of theoretical understanding, real-world studies, and practical workshops that lay the foundation for a new approach to thinking, planning, and change.

