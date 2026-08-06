Dubai Duty Free allows cryptocurrency payments for purchases

According to the Government of Dubai Media Office, the new payment method is now available at Dubai International Airport (DXB), Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA), and on Dubai Duty Free’s online store. Customers with eligible Crypto.com accounts can authorize purchases using the Crypto.com app. Transactions are processed securely through Crypto.com’s regulated payment infrastructure, with settlement in UAE dirhams (AED) to Dubai Duty Free.

The launch follows a strategic partnership announced in July 2025, when Dubai Duty Free and Crypto.com signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore blockchain-based payment solutions and other digital innovations.

Photo credit: Government of Dubai Media Office’s official account on X

Dubai Duty Free Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi said the rollout reflects the retailer’s commitment to expanding digital payment options while supporting Dubai’s ambition to become a global leader in digital commerce. He noted that the service is currently available exclusively to eligible UAE residents through Crypto.com’s regulated payment platform.

Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com, said the partnership marks another step in bringing regulated digital payments into everyday retail, providing customers with a secure and seamless payment experience while enabling merchants to receive immediate settlement in UAE dirhams.

The rollout comes under the regulatory framework established by the Central Bank of the UAE. Crypto.com is the first Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in the country to obtain a Stored Value Facilities (SVF) licence from the central bank, allowing it to offer regulated payment services.

The addition of Crypto.com Pay complements Dubai Duty Free’s existing payment options, including Apple Pay, Alipay and TerraPay. The initiative also supports the Dubai Cashless Strategy under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to make 90% of financial transactions across the public and private sectors cashless by the end of 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dubai Duty Free began 2026 with its strongest January on record, achieving AED858.21 million (US$235 million), an 18.53% increase compared with January 2025.