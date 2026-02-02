EN
    Dubai Duty Free records highest-ever January sales of $235mn

    14:24, 2 February 2026

    Dubai Duty Free began 2026 on a high note, recording its strongest January performance on record, achieving AED858.21 million (US$235 million), representing 18.53 percent increase over January last year and marking an outstanding start to the year, WAM reported.

    Dubai Duty Free records highest-ever January sales of $235mn
    Photo credit: WAM

    January 2026 is now ranked as Dubai Duty Free’s third-highest sales month on record, surpassed only by December 2025 at AED922.77 million (US$252.81 million) and November 2025 at AED876.56 million (US$240.16 million).

    The highest daily sale of the month was recorded on 31st January when sales reached AED35.6 million (US$9.76 million).

    Dubai Duty Free Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi commented, “We are extremely pleased to begin 2026 with our strongest January performance ever, following a record-breaking 2025.”

    Several categories delivered exceptional growth, led by Gold which recorded a 45.74 percent increase, generating sales of AED104 million (US$28.55 million), while Fashion was up 36.68 percent, contributing nearly AED82 million (US$22.53 million). Electronics grew by 36.61 percent with sales of AED65million (US$17.74 million) and Precious Jewellery, delivered the highest percentage growth at 69.51 percent. with AED28 million (US$7.63 million) sales.

    Other categories posting solid gains included Perfumes, up 13.61 percent to AED147 million (US$40.29 million) while Confectionery rose 15.35 percent to AED80.69 million (US$22.11 million). Cosmetics gained 7.67 percent to AED40 million (US$10.97 million), Watches climbed 30.94 percent to AED33 million (US$9.10 million), and Delicatessen grew 8.36 percent to AED27.77 million (US7.61 million).

    Sales of Dubai Chocolate reached AED36 million (US$10 million) in January 2026, with 83 tonnes sold, compared to AED24 million (US$6.59 million) and 42 tonnes in January 2025, reflecting continued expansion of this sub-category.

    The Fashion boutiques performed exceptionally well, with sales in Concourse A and B up 56 percent, with record average daily sales of AED3.4 million (US$931,500) and a record average transaction value of AED8,820 (US$2,416).

    Region-wise, Europe and Russia led sales growth with increases of 35 percent and 36 percent respectively, followed by a strong performance from Africa at 29 percent, the Americas 22.5 percent, the Indian-subcontinent up 11 percent, the Far East at 10.5 percent and the Middle East up 5.3 percent.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
