UAE and China seal billion-dollar deal for 350 flying taxis

According to People’s Daily Online, the agreement covers the purchase of 350 E20 eVTOL aircraft, with a total estimated value of US$1 billion, making it the largest pre-order for eVTOLs in China to date.

The deal stems from a partnership formed between the two companies at last year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE). It is expected that the E20 air taxis, developed in-house, will be deployed commercially across sectors such as low-altitude tourism and urban air mobility in the Middle East and North Africa.



The E20 aircraft is designed to carry one pilot and four passengers, with a range of 200 kilometres and a maximum speed of 320 km/h. Deliveries will take place in several batches over time, according to the terms of the agreement.



Earlier, Saudi minister of transport has launched a self-driving air taxi trial for the first time during the Hajj season.