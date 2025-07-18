EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    UAE and China seal billion-dollar deal for 350 flying taxis

    13:42, 18 July 2025

    A company based in the United Arab Emirates, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) manufacturer, TV BRICS reports.

    Flying taxi
    Photo credit: ARN News Centre's X account

    According to People’s Daily Online, the agreement covers the purchase of 350 E20 eVTOL aircraft, with a total estimated value of US$1 billion, making it the largest pre-order for eVTOLs in China to date.

    The deal stems from a partnership formed between the two companies at last year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE). It is expected that the E20 air taxis, developed in-house, will be deployed commercially across sectors such as low-altitude tourism and urban air mobility in the Middle East and North Africa.

    The E20 aircraft is designed to carry one pilot and four passengers, with a range of 200 kilometres and a maximum speed of 320 km/h. Deliveries will take place in several batches over time, according to the terms of the agreement.

    Earlier, Saudi minister of transport has launched a self-driving air taxi trial for the first time during the Hajj season.

    UAE China World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All