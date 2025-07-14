Dubai Chambers, China Machinery Industry Federation strengthen cooperation

On the sidelines of the roundtable, Dubai Chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CMIF in the presence of Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Niansha Xu, Chairman of the China Machinery Industry Federation.

The MoU seeks to enhance bilateral cooperation, strengthen ties between the business communities in Dubai and China, and establish a framework for exploring joint opportunities across key sectors.

Lootah commented, “We are committed to strengthening the economic ties between Dubai and China and advancing bilateral cooperation in priority areas, particularly the industrial sector. This will open new opportunities for the private sector and contribute to sustainable economic growth. We remain dedicated to supporting Chinese industrial companies in capitalising on Dubai’s growth opportunities and unique competitive advantages as a leading global business hub.”

Under the terms of the MoU, Dubai Chambers will provide comprehensive support to CMIF member companies to help them establish and grow their operations in Dubai and capitalise on the emirate’s attractive expansion opportunities.

Meanwhile, CMIF will support companies operating in Dubai in building partnerships with their counterparts in mainland China. The two sides will also expand cooperation in specialised trade exhibitions, business missions, and the exchange of economic and trade data.

The roundtable brought together officials and representatives from leading industrial associations and major Chinese companies operating across sectors such as the automotive industry, construction, industrial machinery, agriculture, and water purification. Discussions focused on increasing bilateral trade and investment in these areas and exploring how Dubai’s specialised exhibitions can serve as a platform for Chinese manufacturers to expand regionally and globally.

Participants also reviewed Dubai’s growing focus on future-facing sectors, including artificial intelligence and robotics. The event highlighted Dubai Chambers’ role in supporting both Chinese SMEs and major industrial players in leveraging Dubai as a gateway to global markets.

Strategic cooperation opportunities between Dubai Chambers and CMIF and its affiliates were also explored, to attract more Chinese industrial companies to establish a presence in the emirate.

As reported previously, China's total goods imports and exports rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2025 to 21.79 trillion yuan ($3.04 trillion), showing continued resilience in the face of a challenging global environment, the General Administration of Customs said at a press conference on Monday.