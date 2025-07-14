China's foreign trade up 2.9% in H1

Exports increased 7.2 percent to 13 trillion yuan during the same period, while imports slipped 2.7 percent to 8.79 trillion yuan. Trade momentum picked up in June, with imports, exports, and total trade all posting year-on-year gains and growth rates rebounding.

Despite external pressures, China's foreign trade not only expanded in volume but also improved in quality and maintained stability in key variables, customs officials said.

Private enterprises continued to play a leading role in driving trade. Their imports and exports totaled 12.48 trillion yuan in the first half, up 7.3 percent year on year, accounting for 57.3 percent of the national total—a 2.3 percentage points increase from a year earlier.

Foreign-invested enterprises recorded imports and exports of 6.32 trillion yuan, up 2.4 percent, marking five consecutive quarters of growth. The number of foreign-funded firms with actual import-export activity rose to 75,000, the highest for the period since 2021.

China's trade with the European Union during the first six months of 2025 amounted to 2.82 trillion yuan, up 3.5 percent year on year. Trade between the two sides has progressed significantly, as annual trade volumes during the establishment of diplomatic ties match contemporary day-to-day trade values.

Trade with other BRICS members and partner countries reached 6.11 trillion yuan, up 3.9 percent, accounting for 28.1 percent of the total. Trade with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative hit 11.29 trillion yuan, an increase of 4.7 percent, representing 51.8 percent of overall trade.

As reported previously, Beijing is to develop multiple 100-bln-yuan consumption hubs by 2030.