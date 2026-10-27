Samsung and SK hynix shares jump as Anthropic moves toward IPO

South Korea’s KOSPI index rose 3.13% to 5,640.79. Samsung Electronics gained 4.23%, while SK hynix climbed 5.18% by 3:30 p.m. Seoul time.

According to Yonhap, Anthropic’s financial disclosures renewed investor interest in AI stocks. Lower oil prices and buying by foreign investors also supported the market.

Revenue rises, but costs remain high

Anthropic’s IPO filing offers a closer look at the business behind Claude. Revenue reached $16.3 billion in the first half of 2026, up fourteenfold from a year earlier. Anthropic warned that this pace of growth would slow.

The company also reported an $80.7 billion net loss. Most of that came from accounting adjustments, rather than money spent running the business.

As Anthropic’s valuation rose, so did the value of debt convertible into its shares. Changes in the value of financial instruments accounted for $72.4 billion of the loss.

However, the company also faces large bills for computing equipment. A five-year lease arranged with Broadcom involves about $125.2 billion in payments, excluding interest. Payments generally start when the equipment is ready to use.

Why computing suppliers matter

Claude needs powerful chips to train its models and answer users’ requests. Anthropic uses hardware from Amazon, Google and Nvidia.

In April, it announced additional computing capacity through Google and Broadcom, expected from 2027. Amazon remained its main cloud provider and model-training partner.

These deals show how Anthropic’s expansion creates business for computing suppliers. They do not confirm new orders for Samsung or SK hynix.

What investors will watch

The question is whether Anthropic can sustain growth while meeting its spending commitments.

Morningstar analyst Malik Ahmed Khan raised this issue in an October 19 discussion, before the IPO filing. He said Anthropic needed to convince investors that its growth would last. He also noted that building AI infrastructure requires funding from several sources.

Anthropic plans to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT. It has yet to announce how many shares it will sell or their price. Those decisions will determine how much money the offering could raise.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Anthropic pledged roughly 20% of its shares to public-benefit initiatives.