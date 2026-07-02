Dry, windy weather raises wildfire risk in U.S. Southwest

The forecast covers eastern Utah, western and southern Colorado, and north-central New Mexico, where dry fuels and strong winds are expected to create conditions conducive to rapid fire spread.

According to the outlook, southwest winds of 12-20 mph (19-32 km/h), with gusts up to 20-35 mph (32-56 km/h), will combine with extremely low relative humidity of 3-15% from late morning through the evening.

Forecasters warned that poor overnight recovery of humidity and 6 to 14 hours of elevated-to-critical fire weather conditions could result in prolonged burn periods, as vegetation remains exceptionally dry.

Meteorologists also noted the possibility of isolated high-based showers and thunderstorms across parts of northeast Nevada and northwest Utah. However, uncertainty remains over whether storms will extend into areas with more fire-prone vegetation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the EU rolled out a record wildfire response for summer 2026.