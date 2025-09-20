Drones reveal 50 traffic violations in Kostanay region

Over 850 traffic accidents have been recorded since the start of the year. Drones are able to identify serious violations, even on remote highways lacking modern monitoring systems.

The “air police” have carried out more than 60 flights, uncovering 50 violations, including instances of driving into oncoming traffic. It is worth noting that fatal accidents most often occur on intercity highways.

“The rise in road accidents is influenced by several factors. Alongside the increasing number of vehicles and particular reporting methods, driver violations and fatigue play a major role. Over 95% of accidents are caused by drivers. Intelligent systems have recorded more than 15,000 traffic violations,” said Olesya Babich, senior inspector of the Kostanay region police department.

As written before, ten people were killed after a minivan overturned in Mangistau region on September 11.