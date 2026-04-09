Drones deployed to monitor forest fire risks in Kazakhstan

41 surveillance cameras of the Yertis Ormany nature reserve and Pavlodar forestry authority were integrated into a unified system.

According to the emergencies department of Pavlodar region, eight drones are deployed to detect fires quickly, building on their proven effectiveness last year in both monitoring and firefighting.

Daily satellite and video monitoring is conducted, covering not only Pavlodar region but also neighboring regions of Kazakhstan and parts of Russia.

The Bayanaul National Park works to integrate eight more cameras, further extending the observation zone.

The Kazaviaspas service is responsible for aerial patrols, with 230 flight hours allocated for Bayanaul district and 460 hours for Pavlodar forestry authority.

As written before, 46 agricultural drones will also be deployed this year for targeted chemical treatment of farmland.