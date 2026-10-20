Drinking water crisis hits world’s fastest warming town

The Longyearbyen Local Council said the tap water currently fails to meet water quality standards. While manganese levels have fallen, sulfate and nickel concentrations have increased beyond recommended limits.

Residents can collect free drinking water from a bulk container at the Svalbardbutikken store. The temporary free allowance is 3 liters per person per day to help ensure supplies remain available for everyone.

Families with infants receive additional support. Each child under one year old is entitled to 10 liters of free water per week.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has concluded that manganese concentrations in the water are too high for infants. Authorities warn that tap water must not be given to babies or used to prepare infant formula.

The council said preliminary tests of treated water produced at Bryggeriet showed manganese levels within the institute’s recommended limits. Final results were still pending, and officials continue to collect weekly samples while working to reduce manganese concentrations.

The council has chosen to continue using Isdammen lake as its raw water source. Samples from the alternative source, Steintippdalen, also showed elevated manganese, nickel and aluminum levels.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a previously ice-covered landmass emerged as a new island in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago following the retreat of the Austfonna glacier.