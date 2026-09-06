New island appears in Norway’s Svalbard amid rapid glacier melt

The island, which covers around 0.45 square kilometers, was discovered in satellite imagery captured this summer, according to Geir Moholdt, a glaciologist at the Norwegian Polar Institute.

Radar data suggests the landmass became fully separated from the glacier in late autumn last year. It is now located roughly 400 meters from the edge of the ice.

Austfonna, Norway’s largest glacier, has been shrinking at an unprecedented pace. Its ice front extends for more than 180 kilometers and is considered the longest in the Northern Hemisphere.

Moholdt said Svalbard’s glaciers have been losing an average of more than one meter of surface ice annually in recent years, significantly exceeding previously observed rates.

Warmer summers and increased melting are causing glaciers across the archipelago to retreat inland and become thinner, while the fjords they once occupied are gradually expanding.

The rapidly changing landscape is also creating a growing need for updated maps. Accurate geographical data is important not only for scientists but also for local authorities, police, aviation operators, and people traveling across the region.

Scientists believe the newly exposed island may not be the last. Moholdt said several other areas currently covered or connected by ice could become separate islands if rapid warming and glacier retreat continue.

Some of Svalbard’s glaciers could eventually disappear entirely, he added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that astronomers had identified a candidate exoplanet that appears to be a scorching, water-rich world on an extremely tight orbit and may be slowly spiraling toward its host star.