Dimash Qudaibergen gets warm welcome from audience in Aktau

The audience greeted the star with thunderous applause. Addressing the region's residents, Dimash referred to them as his compatriots and expressed gratitude for the warm reception.

Phоtо credit: Ayagoz Izbasarova/Kazinform

“A thousand times, I thank you, Aktau residents, my compatriots, for your respect and love! I bow before you!" said Dimash.

Phоtо credit: Ayagoz Izbasarova/Kazinform

The audience did not want to let their favorite singer leave the stage, chanting, “Dimash! Dimash!" for some time.

It is worth noting that the gala concert in Aktau has brought together approximately 100,000 spectators.