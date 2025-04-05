EN
    Dimash Qudaibergen gets warm welcome from audience in Aktau

    23:57, 5 April 2025

    A grand gala concert took place in Aktau, dedicated to the city's gaining the status of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World. One of the evening's highlights was the performance of renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Dimash Qudaibergen gets warm welcome from audience in Aktau
    Phоtо credit: Ayagoz Izbasarova/Kazinform

    The audience greeted the star with thunderous applause. Addressing the region's residents, Dimash referred to them as his compatriots and expressed gratitude for the warm reception.

    Dimash Qudaibergen gets warm welcome from audience in Aktau
    Phоtо credit: Ayagoz Izbasarova/Kazinform

    “A thousand times, I thank you, Aktau residents, my compatriots, for your respect and love! I bow before you!" said Dimash.

    Dimash Qudaibergen gets warm welcome from audience in Aktau
    Phоtо credit: Ayagoz Izbasarova/Kazinform

    The audience did not want to let their favorite singer leave the stage, chanting, “Dimash! Dimash!" for some time.

    It is worth noting that the gala concert in Aktau has brought together approximately 100,000 spectators.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
