Dimash Qudaibergen gets warm welcome from audience in Aktau
A grand gala concert took place in Aktau, dedicated to the city's gaining the status of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World. One of the evening's highlights was the performance of renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The audience greeted the star with thunderous applause. Addressing the region's residents, Dimash referred to them as his compatriots and expressed gratitude for the warm reception.
“A thousand times, I thank you, Aktau residents, my compatriots, for your respect and love! I bow before you!" said Dimash.
The audience did not want to let their favorite singer leave the stage, chanting, “Dimash! Dimash!" for some time.
It is worth noting that the gala concert in Aktau has brought together approximately 100,000 spectators.