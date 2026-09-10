Draft three-уear budget submitted to Kazakh Qurultay

Qurultay Vice Speaker Daniya Yespayeva explained how deputies will work with the document and what changes they may propose.

She said deputies can participate in discussions and submit amendments. Deputies also can propose to allocate additional funds for the needs of their regions. Such requests are recorded and reviewed by a special working group.

The draft budget will be first discussed with relevant ministries and agencies, with deputies able to ask questions and request further information.

The Vice Speaker stressed all proposals must comply with the Budget Code requirements. She emphasized that deputies must rely on the Budget Code when making amendments or taking part in discussions and special sessions will be held to familiarize them with its requirements.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the deputies of the Kazakh Qurultay had adopted regulations defining the order and timing of sessions of the new legislative body.